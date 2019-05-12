|
Roger A. Mayr
Town of Meeme - Roger A. Mayr, age 84, formerly of the Town of Meeme, died peacefully from complications of dementia on May 7, 2019 in Sheboygan, WI.
Roger was born on February 23, 1935 in the Town of Meeme, the youngest of six children of the late Arthur and Theresa (Kutz) Mayr. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1953. He enlisted in the Army in early 1955. Six months later he took leave from training in Ft Belvoir, VA to marry Theresa E. Wagner at St. Wendel Catholic Church in Cleveland, WI. Theresa joined Roger when he was stationed in England where their first child was born, and then on to Germany. They returned from overseas in 1958.
Roger enjoyed farming in the School Hill area, first with his parents and then with his growing family. After selling the farm in the mid-1970s, he worked a brief stint in construction and then for over twenty years as a water well driller before retiring in 1998. In addition to automotive fuel and electrical system repair training in the Army, Roger was a skilled electrician, mechanic, welder, and woodworker. He was industrious and hard working. He built custom cabinets in the kitchen and bedrooms in their first home and undertook many smaller woodworking projects over the years. He combined a large 3-phase electrical motor and a tractor transmission to power a silage blower without a tractor. He built a small house for sale on a lot adjoining their home in School Hill.
Roger and Theresa enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends across the continental United States, visiting South America, returning to England and Germany to visit old friends, and visiting Hawaii and India. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening with his wife Theresa and working around the house and yard.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Theresa, and children Mark (Sharon) Mayr of Ellicott City, MD, Peter Mayr of New Holstein, David (Cynthia) Mayr of Reedsburg, Carol (John) Loeffler of Sheboygan, Jane (Chani) Lau of Lomita, CA, Paul (Kelly) Mayr of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Maria (Tony) Wusterbarth of Henderson, NV. Roger is further survived by his sister Cecelia Muehlbauer of Antioch, CA, over 20 grandchildren, and numerous other relatives. Roger is preceded in death by his daughter Catherine Mayr, granddaughter Rose Mayr, brothers Francis Mayr and Adalbert Mayr, and sisters Frieda Mayr and Annabelle Kraus.
Per Roger's request, cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18 at Holy Trinity Church in School Hill. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church that morning from 9:30 am until mass. A private inurnment will take place at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc at a later date. The family gives special thanks to Morningside Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Roger in his last months and days.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 12, 2019