Roger A. Schoenborn
of rural New Holstein - Roger A. Schoenborn, age 78, of rural New Holstein "Marytown", passed away at his home with his loving family at his side on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was born September 24, 1941, in Marytown to Jacob & Bertha (Krebsbach) Schoenborn. Roger attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in Marytown and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1959.
Roger played football during his high school years and played the drums with the 5 E's.
On June 1, 1968, he married Joyce Steiner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown.
He played many games of cards weekly with his card club buddies. Roger enjoyed watching the Packers.
Roger was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown.
Surviors include his wife, Joyce; his two children, Randy (Doris) Schoenborn of Plymouth and Sandy (Rich) Nordell of Reeds, MO; eight grandchildren, Alexis (fiance', Mitch), Zachary, E.J., Hunter and Saylor Schoenborn, Tiffany DeVillers-O'Bryan, Devon and Allyssia Nordell; his sister, Verena Bennet and her friend, Melvin "Putz" Lisowe of Chilton; his sisters-in-law, Audrey (Jim) Mueller of Fond du Lac, Lori (Jim "PeeWee") Heus of New Holstein "Marytown", Shirley Moioffer (fiance', John) of the Villages, FL. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Bertha Schoenborn; a grandson-in-law, Alex O'Bryan; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Elroy & Romilda Steiner; his brothers-in-law, Joe Karls and Randy Moioffer.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown, N10232 County Road G, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Roger will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Roger's family at the church in Marytown of Saturday morning, October 26th from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.
Roger's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Calumet County Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion given to him and the family and friends that visited him during this difficult time.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019