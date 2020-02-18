Services
First Presbyterian Church
1429 N 5th St
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1429 North 5th Street
Sheboygan, WI
Roger A. Senkbeil


1955 - 2020
Roger A. Senkbeil Obituary
Roger A. Senkbeil

Sheboygan - Roger Alan Senkbeil, age 64, of Sheboygan WI passed away at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital on Feb 13. By his side was his loving partner for the last 22 years Sherry Bender and his daughter Jenny Senkbeil. His body may have left us but his soul will forever live on.

He was born on September 15, 1955 in Sheboygan WI to late Arthur and Erma Senkbeil. He attended Trinity Lutheran and Sheboygan South high school. Directly after high school he enlisted in the US Army. After he completed his service with the us army he then also worked as a mechanic and in real estate. Some of the greatest moments in his life were his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving partner Sherry Bender, daughter Jenny Senkbeil, grandchildren Caleb, Drew and Ashton, and great grandchildren, Khloe and Hazel, daughter Nicole Colby, grandchildren Olivia, Christian and Zane. Sons Jon Bender and Josh (Marie) Bender and daughter Jennifer (John) Moreland, grandchildren Zach and Zoe. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis A Senkbeil, sister, Carol (Bob) Radtke, sister in law, Carol Senkbeil, Bonnie and Richard Gibbs, Rod and Faye Aschenbach, Derly Aschenbach, Elwyn Aschenbach and Kathy Aschenbach. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Senkbeil, his sister in law Donna Senkbeil, his sister in law Donna Aschenbach and brother in law Randy Ashcenbach.

Services to be held March 7, 2020 from 11 to 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church 1429 North 5th Street, Sheboygan WI.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
