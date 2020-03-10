|
Roger "Rabbit" Bria
Waldo - Roger "Rabbit" Bria, 65, Waldo, WI, died peacefully, surrounded by love, on March 4th, 2020, due to ongoing complications of Emphysema.
He was born 1/31/1955 to Frank and Lucille (Stemper) Bria in Port Washington, WI, the youngest of 5. He graduated from Ozaukee High in 1973 and proceeded to work as a heavy equipment driver and operator for decades. He worked hard and played hard. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley around the roads he knew so well, with friends, or going to visit them to share a cold beer. On a few epic road trips his crew made memories riding to the coasts of the country and Sturgis, but mostly around every county road in the area. He loved Nascar and rarely missed the Sunday ritual of betting on the race winner and watching to see which buddy paid for the next round. In the winter he and his partner Mary teamed up to create many stained glass pieces that they often shared with friends.
His smile was huge and warm. He accepted those he cared about, as they were. He was patient, kind, thoughtful, and funny. If you needed him, he was there for you. He was a man of his word. He was graceful and strong, until the end. He was one of the Good Guys.
He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a sweet Grandpa who would make a fire in the backyard and share popcorn with the grandkids. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play, whether it was competitive sports or just running around in the backyard. He was so happy to connect and reconnect with them, speaking of them often. His easygoing nature, thoughtfulness, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his Son Scott (Corrina) Bria, Granddaughters Mariah, Delia, and Lexi, Austin, TX, Daughter Amy (Rob) Lee, Grandsons Jackson and Everett, Gladstone, MI, Daughter Sara (Brandon) Bria, Grandsons Peyton and Lucas, Campbellsport, WI, Siblings Paul (Judy) Bria, Aloha, OR, Diana (Ronald) Schmit, Fredonia, WI, Jim (Susie) Bria, West Bend, WI, Gary (Joyce), Fredonia, WI, and by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his Father Frank, Mother Lucille, long-time significant other Mary Steger, and friends who rode together many good miles.
The family thanks the kind and dedicated staff at St. Joseph hospital in West Bend for their care of Roger.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Dundee's Roadhouse, N3086 WI-67, Campbellsport, WI, 53010, on Thursday, 23 April, at 5:00 p.m.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Dundee's Roadhouse, N3086 WI-67, Campbellsport, WI, 53010, on Thursday, 23 April, at 5:00 p.m.
