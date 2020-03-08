|
Roger C. Laack
Kiel - Roger C. Laack, 84, of Kiel passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Holy Family Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born September 11, 1935, son of the late Frank & Elsie (Lueder) Laack. Roger attended Acorn School and St. John's Lutheran Grade School. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School. Roger attended Sheboygan Business College.
On May 3, 1958 he was united in marriage to Karen C. Olm at St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The couple lived in Plymouth, Cedar Lake and presently Kiel. Roger was a member of the 32nd Division of the Red Arrow Company and served active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He was a dedicated employee of the Kohler Company for 44 years and is a member of the Quarter Century Club. Roger was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ where he served on numerous committees and the consistory. He is a member of the Cedar Lake Improvement Association and has been the operator of the Sanitary District #1, Cedar Lake, weed harvester machine for 50 years. Roger is an avid Packer, Brewer and golf fan.
Roger is survived by his wife; Karen, a sister; Delores Pohl, sister-in-law; Marilyn Laack and brother-in-law; Kenny Olm as well as nieces, nephews, God children and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Hilda and Ferdinand Olm, brother; Howard Laack, brother-in-law; Willard Pohl and sister-in-law; Maureen Olm.
A Service of Celebration will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Peter's United Church of Christ (424 Fremont St. Kiel) with The Reverend Christopher Ross officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Kiel City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Roger's name.
A special thank you to the Kiel Ambulance Service and Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc.
Thanks to the Lord and all my good relatives and friends who made my life on this earth so pleasant and happy.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020