Roger Carl Mikalowsky
Rhinelander - Roger C. Mikalowsky, age 81, of Rhinelander, WI passed away on Sunday, June 21st. Roger was born in Sheboygan on August 14, 1938, the son of the late Charles and Seraphina (Mueller) Mikalowsky. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Roger attended and graduated from Central High in 1957. He married Kathleen "Kitty" Garrigan on November 29, 1958. They were blessed with 3 children.
Roger worked for Great Lakes Homes and as a foreman at Lee Realty. He was later self-employed and the owner of RCM Carpentry. His love of carpentry led him to build several family homes over the years both in Sheboygan and Rhinelander. He retired in 1992 and moved to his retirement home on the Wisconsin River in Rhinelander.
Roger was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed hunting and fishing all year round. Whether on the Great Lakes, inland lakes of Wisconsin or in Canada there was always a fishing story to be told. Hunting trips to the mountains of Wyoming were a favorite time. He enjoyed four-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating and walks around the Rhinelander property just to be out in nature. He had several "deer" friends that would visit him a few steps from his front door and a tame chipmunk who ate sunflower seeds right out of his hand.
Roger is survived by his former wife Kathleen Garrigan of Sheboygan, daughters: Donna (Donnie) Schieble and Denise (Robert) Heiligenthal both of Sheboygan, son-in-law Curt Broetzmann of Sheboygan Falls, grandchildren: Adam Schieble, Andy Schieble, Aaron Schieble all of Sheboygan, Alex Schieble of Mesa AZ, Kyle (Christjiana) Broetzmann of Novi, MI and Brandon (Abbey Schmitt) Broetzmann of Waupun, two great grandchildren, brother Michael Mikalowsky of Evansville WY, sisters-in-law: Marcia (Ron) McKendrick of Sheboygan and Carla (Charles) Wendt of Rhinelander, brother-in-law Frank (Cynthia) Garrigan of Manassas VA, many nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbors: Buddy and Mary Meek, Mike and Mary Romportl all of Rhinelander.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Debra Broetzmann, sister SaraJane Wiech, brother-in-law Walter Wiech and an infant brother Charles Jr. Mikalowsky.
A private family interment service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life service to follow at a later date, likely in August. You may leave private condolences for the Mikalowsky family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Mikalowsky family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.