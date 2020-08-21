1/2
Roger E. Hoffmann
1935 - 2020
Roger E. Hoffmann

Sheboygan - Roger E. Hoffmann, age 85 of Sheboygan, went to his heavenly home on August 19, 2020. Roger was born on July 4, 1935 to the late Ray and Carol Hoffmann. After graduating from Central High School in 1953, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was later deployed to serve in the Korean war. Roger received his BA from Arizona State University and his Masters of Art degree from Marquette University. Roger was a speech Pathologist for 35 years and was elected President of the Sheboygan County Association. He was the 1st Speech Pathologist in Sheboygan County, teaching in the Sheboygan Falls School District. Roger was determined to "Bridge the gap between the hearing & silent worlds". He created a symbol that he named "Signo". Roger introduced Signo and sign language to children in classrooms throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. His message was that to sign is FUN & not to tease those who need to sign to communicate on a daily basis. Roger also developed a TV program entitled "The Sign Language Classroom Program" and created games & numerous other products dealing with sign language. He wrote "Talk to Me", a book based on his personal experience of overcoming the teasing he endured because his grandparents were deaf.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Shirley of 64 years; his children, Victoria (Richard) Haynes, Tori (Thomas) Skrzypchak; his grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Haynes and Steven Haynes. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Sue (Stolzmann) Hoffmann and Sandy (Thomas) Heckner, brother-in-law, Robert Bubnes; nieces and nephews, Lori (David) Torrison, Bradley (Donna) Bubnes, Gary (Barbara) Bubnes, Kimberly (Robert) Kuehl, and Tiffany (Terry) Small, and many cousins.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ray E. Hoffmann, and sister Roxanne Bubnes, and a nephew Ross Hoffmann.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Golden Harbor Assisted Living for their loving care and also the staff at Preceptor Hospice for their compassionate care and support given to Roger. At this time there will be no funeral services. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
