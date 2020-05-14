|
Roger E. Karstaedt
Crossville, TN - Roger E. Karstaedt, 86, of Crossville TN, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Crossville Life Care Center where he had been a resident for the past 14 months.
Roger was born on April 30, 1934 to Frank and Amanda Karstaedt. On May 21, 1955 he married the love of his life, Caroline J. Walters. Together they raised four sons James, Mark, Scott and Robert.
Before retiring to Tennessee, Roger worked as a machinist at Hydraulic Tools until they closed and he worked at Optenberg Iron Works until his retirement in 2000. He also worked evenings part time at Sheboygan Screw Products. Along with Caroline, he also ran their own business K & H Budget Signs.
In his spare time, Roger enjoyed camping with family and friends and watching Packer football games.
On March 23, 2019, Roger was preceded in death by Caroline his loving wife of 63 years.
Also, he was preceded in death by his son James Karstaedt; his parents Frank and Amanda Karstaedt; his brothers Elmer Karstaedt (wife Verona), Wilbert Karstaedt (wife Patricia) and Ralph Karstaedt (wife Delores); his sisters Bernice Scharenbrach (husband Herbert), Alyce Schanke, Caroline Zimmermann (husband William) and Virginia Herbst (husband Norbert) and his brothers-in-law Seraphino Marchiando and Ralph Hickmann.
Roger is survived by his sons Mark and Robert of Sheboygan, his daughter-in-law Mary (James) of Sheboygan as well as his son Scott, daughter-in-law Rowena and grandson Maddox of Crossville.
Roger is also survived by his sisters Henrietta Marchiando, Marjean Schmitz (husband Glenroy), JulieAnne Hickmann and Agnes Vogel (husband Vern); his brother Larry Karstaedt; his brother-in-law Victor Schanke and many nieces and nephews.
The Hood Funeral Home in Crossville assisted the family with cremation. A memorial service will be planned for both Roger and Caroline sometime in the near future.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 14 to May 16, 2020