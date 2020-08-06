Roger E. Stoltzmann
Sheboygan - Roger E. Stoltzmann, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Roger was born November 13, 1935 in Sheboygan to the late Edwin and Ruth (Groskoph) Stoltzmann. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1954 and went on to serve in the Navy from 1954 to 1961. Roger worked at Wisconsin Public Service for 41 years, retiring in 1995. Roger and his wife were snowbirds for 20 years, traveling to Frostproof, FL. Roger was a car enthusiast, on his time off he loved to drive around and look at cars.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Beverly; son, Scott (Julie) Stoltzmann; daughter, Lori (Jordan) Mussary; son-in-law, Rob Frank; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Stephanie, Jacob, Zachary, Nicole, Keri, Eric, Molly and Haley and great-granddaughter, Addie Marie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Dawn Frank.
A private family service will be held in his honor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
