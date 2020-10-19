Roger G. Brandenburg
Sheboygan - Roger G. Brandenburg, age 88, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born in Sheboygan on August 10, 1932, the son of the late Wilbert and Malitta Brandenburg.
He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. Roger was united in marriage to Doris Miller on September 17, 1955 and remained so until her passing on February 23, 2012.
Roger was the Director of Distribution at the Vollrath Company for 44 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Sheboygan Transportation Association and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed spending time in northern Wisconsin in the summers and his winters on Marco Island, Florida. Roger loved spending time in St. Germain at the family cottage with his children and grandchildren golfing, fishing and playing games.
On January 12, 2013, Roger married Mary Anne Schneider. They spent their remaining years together until her passing just 13 hours after Roger.
Survivors include his two children, Debra Brandenburg of Sheboygan, and Cary (Shelli) Brandenburg, of Green Bay; three grandchildren, Marisa(Kyle) Froehlich, Briana(Dan) Galloy, Brandon Arpke and a great-granddaughter Tessa. Roger is also survived by two step-daughters, Debra (Timothy) Schlieder, of Germantown and Jean (James) Towne, of Lamartine; a step-son, Michael (Sandy) Schneider, of the Town of Rhine; thirteen step-grandchildren and twenty-five step great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Doris.
In accordance with the family's wishes a private funeral service will be held. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Roger's name.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Terrace Estates and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to Roger during this difficult time.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com