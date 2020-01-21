|
Roger Greisch
Plymouth - Roger "Soapy" Greisch, age 94, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully Tuesday night (January 20, 2020) at his home.
He was born on November 21, 1925 in Waldo, WI, a son of the late Leander and Hilda (Thomas) Greisch.
He graduated from Waldo High School in 1943. Roger served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Action from 1943-1946.
On May 1, 1950, he married Vivian Hillger of Adell. The couple lived their entire married life in Plymouth.
Roger was employed by Clevepak Corp/ Wisconsin Specialty Packaging for over 40 years until his retirement in 1991.
He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth serving on various boards. Roger also was a member of the Plymouth Housing Authority Board and a Food Pantry Volunteer.
He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and various sports. He played Baseball for many years in the Kettle Moraine and Rainbow Leagues.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 69 years: Vivian; daughters: Connie (Larry) Fox and Lori Greisch; grandchildren: Luke (special friend: Mariah Geisert), Beth (CJ) Davis and Katie (Cory) Hutson; great grandchildren: Tyson and Bryce Hutson, Porter and Hayden Davis and a great granddaughter due in February. Roger is also survived by a Sister: Karel Gusho and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leander and Hilda (Thomas) Greisch, sisters and brothers-in-law: Margie Greisch, Olive (Walter) Thomas, Geraldine (Gerald) Verhulst, Margaret (LeRoy) Koehler, Germaine (John) Bukovich, Patti (Karl) Hesselink and Alan Gusho.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (January 25, 2020) at 1:00 P.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Dr. Nathan Meador and Rev. John Schultz, pastors of the church will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. George Schroeder who always took the time to talk to Roger and to Cindy Sipple and Gary Seider for their many kindnesses shown to Roger and family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020