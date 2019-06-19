|
Roger H. Curtiss
Plymouth - Roger H. Curtiss, age 84, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Monday evening (June 17, 2019) at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 12, 1934 in Plymouth, WI, a son to the late William J.B. and Elizabeth (Gritt) Curtiss.
Roger attended Plymouth Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952. He attended DeVry Technical College.
On July 27, 1957, he married Margaret Sponsel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee.
Roger lived and worked in the Plymouth area all his life. He managed Johnson School Bus Company for 30 years, retiring in 1999.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah.
Roger enjoyed reading, mowing lawn, Cribbage, Sheepshead, and playing the organ.
Survivors include his wife: Margaret; Three sons; William "Bill" (Shelly) Curtiss, Glenn (Ann) Curtiss, David Curtiss; Two daughters; Mary (Dan) Merten and Ann Curtiss. Two grandchildren; Kevin (Samantha) Curtiss and Elizabeth "Beth" (Jim) Krug, One great grandson; Luka Curtiss, One step grandson; Tony Eman and Two step great grandsons; Nolan and Liam. One brother: Lee (Mary Lou) Curtiss; One sister-in-law: Elaine Schauer and also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Mother and father-in-law: Andrew and Emma Sponsel; One brother-in-law: Glenn Schauer and an infant nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday (June 23, 2019) at 3:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Donald Johnson, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah will officiate. Burial will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Sunday (June 23) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Roger's name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family for online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to his friends and family for all the love and compassion given to Roger.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 19, 2019