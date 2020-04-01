|
Roger H. Fischer Sr.
Sheboygan - Roger H. Fischer Sr. 87 of 602 N 14th Street in Sheboygan passed away at home with his family at his side on Thursday March 26, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1932 in Sheboygan Wisconsin to David and Elizabeth (Rossell) Fischer. Roger graduated from Harvard High School in 1952. He was drafted into the Army on Jan. 7, 1953. He was stationed in Korea till he was honorably discharged in December 1954. He was united in marriage to his best friend and the love of his life Sandra J. Zelko on September 22, 1956 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where he has been a member ever since.
Roger had exceptional American work ethic; he wouldn't hesitate to put in the work for his family or what he believed in. This was exemplified through his work history from farming as a kid, to returning from the service to work at Park and Shop, then crafting chairs at a furniture company, while spending his evenings helping out at the Stardust outdoor theatre, and finally found his niche working for the Sheboygan Area School District until he retired.
Roger enjoyed all sports. He coached his children, grandchildren and many other family members and friends in softball. He was known by everybody as Pops. He was the biggest fan of all the softball teams. You would see him many summer evenings at the ballpark. He enjoyed going to Packers, Brewers, Wisconsin, and Bucks games.
He was a movie buff and his collection equaled that of any video store. The video store even referred customers to Roger when they didn't have an old movie the customer was looking for. In fact, he spent many hours coordinating his free movie lending service to ensure any who wanted to take part could. He loved sharing the happiness he got from the movies with others.
He enjoyed swimming and hiking with his family. They shared many family trips and Sunday drives. He was always there to give anybody a ride. It could be anytime night or day no matter how close or far he had to go.
Roger was survived by his wife Sandy of 63 years, 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Virginia (Dean) Evans 5 children
Amanda (Jamie) 2 children Austin and Victoria
Sean Berry and his son Branden
Bryan (Alisha) Evans son Cody and his son Mason
Lee (Kate) 2 children Ethan and Emma
Trevor Evans
Roger Jr (Pam) Fischer 3 children
Roger III his 3 children Roger IV, Gavin and Abagail
Joshua (Trisha) 3 children Joshua Jr., Emily, and Aaron
Zachariah (Jinene) Fischer 6 children Nathan, Lindsey, Jenalee, Cale, Cadon, and Corben
Debra Fettig 6 children
Jessica (Lys) Ackerman-Frank 2 children Sam and Ben
Jason Frank and son Anthony
Luke Fettig and daughter Kylie
Kody Fettig 3 children Elizabeth, Morgan and her twin (Savannah) who preceded Roger in death
Jenika (Alex) Flores 5 children Olivia, Amelia, Gracia, Alejandro, and Lucia
Kolten (Alisha) Fettig
Teresa (Warren) Weisfeld 2 children
Joseph (Tanya) Weisfeld 3 children Analicia, Alexander and Axton
Kevin (Jenni) Weisfeld 2 children Seth and Paige
Rodney (Cristina) Fischer 3 children
Rodney Jr
Al (Kim) Beltran 2 children Alex and Arianna
Adam Beltran 3 children Sadie, Kaden and Avery
Robert (Trisha) Fischer 2 children
Kayla and Eric Fischer
His sister Julie Linsdau, his brothers-in-law Richard (Joanna) Zelko and Jerome Warrens. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Eddie and Raymond, 2 sisters Shirley Fox and Rosalie Warrens, 2 brothers-in-law John Fox and Hank Linsdau, and a son-in-law Raymond Fettig.
Many will remember the joyful sing-song of his voice as he would share "You got it made." He will truly be missed.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a memorial service will be held at a later date with an obituary to be published at that time.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 1, 2020