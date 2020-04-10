|
Roger J. "Butchy" Wagner
Sheboygan - Roger "Butchy" John Wagner entered eternal life on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Roger was born to this earthy life on April 12, 1944 in Mount Calvary, the son of Robert and Delphine Wagner.
As a young boy Roger briefly attended the public school in Fond du Lac for students with disabilities. Happily, Roger was best suited for his preferred classroom, his family farm in Marytown. Roger gave his heart and soul to farming. His intellect, strength, and farming skills taught his siblings and his nieces and nephews how to appreciate and respect hard work and the art of caring for animals and the land. Roger also taught his nieces and nephews how to drive a tractor, making them proud as punch to possess the lifetime skill. After the sale of the family farm Roger moved to Sheboygan, living with his sisters and brother-in-law. He was elated to find employment with Gartman Farms for many years.
Roger was a lover of sports, especially for the Green Bay Packers, and was a strong athlete himself. Roger enjoyed the competition of a good card game and checkers; he would laugh so hard when he cleverly beat one of us in the game. He was a wonderful best friend to several Fidos who were devoted and always found at Roger's feet by the end of the day. Roger so enjoyed his family and all the many, many home cooked meals when family gathered at the table. He loved his cousins like siblings, and his nieces and nephews like his own children. Roger taught his family so many non-textbook values. Now free from the constraints of physical challenges, Roger can run the race unhindered; he can speak any vernacular he chooses; he can hear every sound ever made. He leaves the echo of his infectious laugh and memories of eyes that sparkled brightly.
Amidst all of Roger's experiences in life, without doubt, Roger's various care givers have enriched his world. We extend our great appreciation to TLC Homes and the residents and caregivers there who are worthy to be called family. To all his caregivers over the years, especially his sister, Carol, you have all served Roger with dependability, compassion, kindness, and countless acts of love. Our mere gratitude is insufficient for what has been given to him. God bless you.
Roger is survived by his sisters and caretaker, Carol (Wagner) Leicht, and Dolores Wagner; five nieces and nephews, John (Debra) Duerwaechter, Rev. Judine Duerwaechter (Dr. Jack Westfall), Steven (Ann) Duerwaechter, Mark (Sheri) Duerwaechter, Jennifer Leicht; seven great nieces and nephews, Sonia (Samir) Copeskey Tanna, Anna (Teo) Ninkovic, Emily (Baron) Hopkins Gottsacker, Amy Duerwaechter (Ping Syvong), Amber (Scott) Duerwaechter Pulak, Adrea (Ryan) Hilbert, Anthony Leicht (Kassandra Brown); four great, great, niece and nephews, Deven and Maxwell Tanna, Hazel Rae Hilbert, and Anthony Leicht, Jr. Roger's 13 aunts and uncles and 27 cousins brought him great joy in life. Cousins John Mitchel and Mary Mitchel were his closet friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, infant brother, Paul Wagner, and his beloved brother-in-law and care taker, Thomas Leicht.
A Celebration of Life for Roger will be announced once the COVID19 pandemic is lifted. We look forward to sharing memories and laughter then. If you wish to honor Roger, we encourage you to give a gift to your local school's Future Farmers of America, FFA.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Roger's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020