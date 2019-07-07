|
Roger Lee Thurs
Sheboygan - Roger Lee Thurs, age 77, of Sheboygan, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 20, 1942 in Edgar, Wisconsin to August and Alma Thurs. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1960. He was married to Fran Zinthefer, the mother of his children, in 1963. He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Arlene, on August 13, 1994.
He was employed by the Kohler Company for many years, retiring in 2005 due to health reasons. He was a photographer, a long-time member of the Sheboygan Falls chapter of the Jaycees, and was also a member of the band, "Wayne and Roger's Tin Can Band."
Roger is survived by his cherished wife and friend, Arlene; his 3 children, Daniel (Sonji), Patrick (Kristine), and Karla Thurs; as well as his step-sons, Rodger (Emma), Scott (Kimberly), Timothy (Sarah), Michael, and Jeremy (Jody) Pratt. He is further survived by numerous dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a sister-in-law, Ethel Thurs.
Preceding him in death, are his parents, his two brothers, Eugene and Kenneth, and his sister Noreen.
A celebration of life will be held for Roger on what would have been his 25th wedding anniversary, August 13, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W3212 Garton Road, Sheboygan. The service will be held at 4 PM, with a period of visitation and support starting at 2 until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the Sheboygan Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice for their excellent care of Roger during his final days, as well as the third-floor staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Always Loved, Always Loving.
Published in Sheboygan Press on July 7, 2019