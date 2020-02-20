|
|
Roger R. Kelling
Sheboygan Falls - Roger R. Kelling, age 70, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
He was born in Sheboygan on January 5, 1950, to the late Roland and Hilda (Lang) Kelling. Roger attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School, class of 1968. Shortly after high school Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. On June 15, 1974, Roger married Margaret Baumann at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Batavia. He worked in a variety of trades throughout his lifetime.
Roger enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers with his grandson, Peyton. He had a love for animals, especially his longtime canine companions, Whiskers and Sarah Lee. He also liked to watch TV with some of his favorite shows being Blue Bloods, M*A*S*H, and Law & Order.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie; sons, Chris (Mary) Kelling and Jeff (Kendra) Kelling; grandson, Peyton; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Burgard.
Following Roger's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Roger's name.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital, Morningside Health Center, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the excellent care given to Roger.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020