Cedar Grove - Roger C. Raih, 87, of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communities- Haven Drive Campus.
Roger was born August 20, 1932 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Frederick and Nellie (Stevens) Raih. He attended Central High School and later received an accounting degree from Lakeshore Technical College. Prior to his marriage, he worked at Kohler Company. On March 12, 1952, Roger married Marlyn "Molly" Harmelink in Cedar Grove. Roger left to serve in the Korean War two days after their marriage and served in Korea until December of 1953. They were married for 55 years until Molly's passing on January 21, 2007.
During his 42-year tenure working with Kohler company, Roger started Raih's Tax and Bookkeeping business where he worked out of his home for many years. Roger was a member of Calvary OPC in Cedar Grove where he served as an elder, taught Machen League, Sunday School and Bible classes as well as being involved with the Men's Society. He was active in the formation of Sheboygan County Christian High School. Roger loved and cherished his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, traveling with Molly, and loved and mastered the game of chess. Above all, Roger found great meaning and conviction in his walk and service to the Lord.
Roger is survived by one daughter, Darlene (Todd) Voskuil of Waxhaw, NC; four sons, David (Ruth) Raih of Greenville, MI, Dan (Mary) Raih of Oostburg, WI, Darrel (Rachel) Raih of Sioux Center, Iowa, Dean (Jodi) Raih of Oostburg; 17 grandchildren, Ryan (Barron), Angela, Jessica, Justin, Caleb Voskuil, Nathan (Kim), Jeremy (Christina), Naomi (Erin) Raih, Nathan (Tabatha) DeTroye, Monica, Luke Raih, Amanda, Andrew, Darren (Steph) Raih, Danielle (Tyler) Jacobsma, Emmilyn and Ashlynn Raih; 13 great-grandchildren, Heidi, Isaac, Jaysen, Matthew, Daniel, Cable, Graham, Brody, Jordan, Aria, Roe, John, Charlie; one sister, Toni Becker of Sheboygan; one brother-in-law, Harlan (Nancy) Harmelink of Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Phyllis (Kenneth); a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Virgil (Delores) Nonhof, and Elaine Harmelink.
Funeral Services to honor Roger's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Burial with military honors will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church for foreign missions.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 3, 2020