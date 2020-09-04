Roger William Hanke, Sr.
Franklin - Roger William Hanke, Sr., 60, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home. He was born May 6, 1960, in Plymouth, to the late Raywald and Luella (Raeder) Hanke. Roger was baptized and confirmed at Saron United Church of Christ. He attended Howards Grove schools and graduated from Lightfoot School in 1979. On May 7, 1994, he married the former Tammy Schmidt at Saron United Church of Christ. They were married for 26 years and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2019. Together, they lived in Sheboygan for six years before moving to Franklin in 2001. Roger grew up and worked on the family farm and later was employed by Ongna Wood Products for many years before taking a position at Old Wisconsin Sausage where he was employed for the last 25 years.
Roger was a huge fan of M&M's and eagles and had a large collection of both. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, was a Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed his annual trip to watch the Milwaukee Brewers. Roger was very handy and was always finding something to fix around the house. He was a compassionate and tenderhearted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His joking nature created the nickname of "Uncle Funny."
In addition to his loving wife, Tammy, he is survived by his sons, Jarod Hanke, Jeffery Holm and Roger "Lazzie" Hanke, Jr.; his daughter, Rose-Marie Hanke; his brother, Garret (Jane) Hanke; his sister, Diane Frazier; his father-in-law, Russell Schmidt; his mother-in-law, Cynthia Falk; his sisters-in-law, Robin Mulder and Kitty (Bryon) Navis; his brother-in-law, Jay Roberg; his nieces and nephews, Jeffrey (Kim), who was his godson, Jeremy, Julie (Zeke), Christine, who was his goddaughter, Philip (Brianne), Carisha, Jeason, Tony, Roberta, Jonas, Richie and Krystle. He is also survived by 18 great-nieces and nephews which included a special bond with Kamiyah and A.J. "Little T", who started the nickname "Uncle Funny."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Miranda Navis, his father-in-law, Curtis Falk and brothers-in-law, Dennis Frazier and Todd Mulder.
Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Saron United Church of Christ (W3830 County Highway J, Sheboygan Falls) from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the church on Thursday at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. RaeAnn Beebe officiating. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, the Howards Grove First Responders and the Ada Fire Department for their assistance in their time of need.