Roger Zorn
Plymouth - Roger Zorn, a quiet and gentle man who was a lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 11 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.
Roger was born on January 15, 1924 to the late Emil Zorn, Sr. and Dionysia (Turba) Zorn. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School and served in the US Army. Roger later graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education at the University of Oshkosh, and taught in the Elkhart Lake School District.
He was a parishioner at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth; and a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul and in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization. In recent years, Roger enjoyed reading, gardening, watching Jeopardy every evening and spending time with his family, neighbors and friends.
Roger is survived by his nephews, Robert Anderson and James Anderson, as well as numerous friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold "Curly" Zorn; his sister, Evelyn (Zorn) Anderson; and his half-brother Emil Zorn, Jr.
In accordance with Roger's wishes, there will be no memorial or funeral service at this time. A private family burial service will take place followed by a gathering of relatives and friends to be held in the spring.
Memorials in Roger's name may be directed to Roger Zorn Memorial, c/o Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2225 Eastern Avenue, Plymouth, WI 53073.
Roger Zorn's family would like to thank his physicians Dr. Schroeder, Dr. Gross, and Dr. Matthews; as well as the caregiving team at St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls. The care, compassion and comfort that you provided Roger during his illness was sincerely appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed through www.wittkoppfcs.com. Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service is serving Roger's family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020