Roland D. Pape
Roland D. Pape

Sheboygan - Roland D. Pape, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was born November 6, 1958, in Sheboygan, to Rae (Knoll) Pape and the late Roland Pape. Roland was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, camping, and fishing.

He spent hours on south pier exchanging exaggerated fishing stories with the locals. Roland was also an avid cyclist. He was known for having a sweet tooth, and was known to enjoy a good breakfast, frequenting little corner cafes like Bill's and Terry's. Most importantly, Roland was known for his sense of humor, his bright smile, and his selflessness. He had a very giving heart, and helpful hands. He was always willing to use his knowledge and skills to help others.

In addition to his mother, Rae, Roland is survived by two sons, Jason Pape and Tyler Pape; one brother, Daniel Pape; one sister, Crystal (Tim) McDonald, and friend and hunting buddy, Bryant Grunewald.

In addition to his father, Roland, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
