Roman J. Kramer
Sheboygan - Roman Kramer was born on January 4, 1945 and passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Roman attended Bethlehem Lutheran Elementary School and Sheboygan South High School. He was then united in marriage with Joanne Kroening in 1964 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bonduel. During his working years he was employed at Plastics Engineering for 42 years. Roman enjoyed racing, especially drag racing and competing in garden tractor pulling with his son and grandchildren, taking camping trips to Long Lake, classic muscle cars, playing darts and attending swap meets with his longtime friend, Bob Meyer and most of all, spending time with his family.
Roman is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Greg; grandchildren, Brandon, Mason and Brayden and sister, Gail (Don) Hajenga. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam and brothers, Tom and Russell.
Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgian Ave., Sheboygan, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Matthews and his staff as well as the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for their care of Roman, and to Roman's cousin, Dick for his love and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019