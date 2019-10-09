Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgian Ave
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Burial
Following Services
Lutheran Cemetery.
Roman J. Kramer


1945 - 2019
Roman J. Kramer Obituary
Roman J. Kramer

Sheboygan - Roman Kramer was born on January 4, 1945 and passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Roman attended Bethlehem Lutheran Elementary School and Sheboygan South High School. He was then united in marriage with Joanne Kroening in 1964 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bonduel. During his working years he was employed at Plastics Engineering for 42 years. Roman enjoyed racing, especially drag racing and competing in garden tractor pulling with his son and grandchildren, taking camping trips to Long Lake, classic muscle cars, playing darts and attending swap meets with his longtime friend, Bob Meyer and most of all, spending time with his family.

Roman is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Greg; grandchildren, Brandon, Mason and Brayden and sister, Gail (Don) Hajenga. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam and brothers, Tom and Russell.

Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgian Ave., Sheboygan, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Matthews and his staff as well as the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for their care of Roman, and to Roman's cousin, Dick for his love and support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019
