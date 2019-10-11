|
|
Roman J. Martin
Sheboygan - Roman John Martin, age 9, was taken suddenly in an accident on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
He was born in Sheboygan on January 12, 2010, to Audrey (Utley) Brubaker and Matthew Martin. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and was in the fourth grade.
Roman enjoyed playing video games, having Nerf wars, watching YouTube, riding his bike, playing with his friends; your typical nine-year-old. He also had a love for all animals, especially his kitten Chella.
He was a kind, smart and fun-loving boy who loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Roman was an amazing child who gave the best hugs. His smile, laugh, and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Roman is survived by his mother, Audrey; siblings, Alexander Schulze, Nevaeh Martin and Jenna Martin; fraternal grandparents, Larry and Mary Martin; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends further survive.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mykaela Comins and Natalie Martin; brother Benjamin Martin and his maternal grandparents Christine Goetsch and Harry Utley.
A Funeral Service for Roman will be held at 4:15 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1810 N 13th St., Sheboygan, with Pastor Alan Kretschmar officiating. Family will greet visitors on Tuesday, at church, from 1 PM until 4 PM. Roman will be laid to rest next to his sister in Saxton Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Kretschmar, "Pastor K", his teacher and special mentor Mr. Cody Rommelfaenger, and the rest of their St. Paul's Lutheran family. They would also like to thank the community for all the kind words and support that has been shown.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Roman's name to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1819 N 13th St. in Sheboygan.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019