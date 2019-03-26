Roman L. Kees



Sheboygan - Roman L. Kees, 73, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at his home.



Born February 17, 1946 in Sheboygan, Roman was a son of the late Francis M. and Bernita M. Schilling Kees. He attended St. Dominic grade school and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1964.



Roman worked as a spot welder at Eclipse Mfg. (HTT) in Sheboygan for 37 years before his retirement in 2001. He was a lifelong member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and was a 73 year member of Catholic Knights/Financial Life organization. He previously was a member of Thielmann's Athletic Club where he served on the scholarship selection committee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing sheepshead, following High School basketball (North & Lutheran), the Packers and Brewers, and being a big follower of his brother's Wednesday night "Kees Golf League." He always looked forward to his Wednesday morning breakfast with the guys at Charcoal Inn North. He took great pride in feeding the numerous ducks, birds, squirrels, and wildlife that visited his backyard feeder on a daily basis. He was a nature lover who provided many houses for a variety of birds in his backyard.



Upon his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Oneida to play bingo with his mother. He was a dedicated caretaker and provider for his mother Bernita who lived to be 103 years old.



He is survived by his sister, Doris (Jerry) Feustel, Sheboygan; his brother, Thomas (special friend Suzanne Baumann) Kees, Sheboygan; his nieces and nephews, Michael (Debbie) Kees, Plymouth, Kathy (Steven) Koenig, Fayetteville, NC, Julie McMunn, Loganville, GA, Richard (Sonia) Feustel, Fond du Lac, Allen (Terri) Feustel, Neenah, Tammy (Doug) Hedges, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Heidi (Scott) Mabie, Plymouth; cousins, other relatives and many friends.



He is further survived by his close friend and breakfast buddy, Jerry Fritsch and the BMO bankers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Bernita Kees, and a brother and sister-in-law, Marlin (Marye) Kees.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 21st & Geele Avenue. Fr. Matthew Widder will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in his name.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Roman's arrangements.