Ronald C. Krueger
Sheboygan - Ronald C. Krueger, age 83 of Sheboygan, obtained Eternal Life on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He is now resting pain free in Jesus' loving arms. Ronald was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin June 22, 1936 to Paul and Elsie (Schachtschneider) Krueger. Ronald attended local schools and graduated from North High School in 1954. On February 4, 1961 he was united in marriage to Anne Voss at Trinity Lutheran Church. After graduation, Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. After his military service, Ronald studied Accounting at UW-Milwaukee. Ronald worked alongside his father at Paul G. Krueger Auto Body Shop, a company his great-grandfather founded in 1895. The building was located on Calumet Drive (now Auto Zone) in Sheboygan. You may remember the building with the "ramp" originally used to winch horse drawn wagons to the second story for repair and the sign that proclaimed, "We take dents out of auto body accidents."
Ronald loved riding past Lake Michigan, Sunday drives in the country with a stop at a supper club, traveling, reading, and most recently knowing most of the answers to Jeopardy and Crack Trivia on his iPad. He declared himself to be the "font of useless information." Before his illness he looked forward to attending service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, where he was baptized and confirmed.
Ronald will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife Anne, his three children, Kathy (Jim) Gartman of Rotonda West, FL, Paul (Lori) Krueger of Kwajalein, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Christine (Thomas) Allred of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Christopher (Meghan) Gartman, Jennifer (Scott) Lucey, Michael (Cassie) Gartman, Taye and Ryan Allred, Mitchell Krueger; great-grandchildren Elle and Rayna Lucey, Gavin, Cameron and Mason Gartman.
He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Betty (Brusse) Voss and her children Bill and (Dana) Voss and Michael (Missy) Voss and their children Brady and Nick.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Robert Voss, his mother-in-law, Louise (Rehmer) Voss, his brothers-in laws, Robert and James Voss.
The family would like to extend heart-felt thanks to the amazing staff at Rocky Knoll, especially the caregivers on 2 North, the Life Enrichment Team, rehabilitation services, volunteers, Aging and Disability Resource Center, Community Care, Earth's Angels at Compassus Hospice and his doctors of medicine and dentistry, and their staff for their compassionate care, his pastors, church secretary and Mr. and Mrs. Bartel for delivering recorded sermon's allowing him to stay connected with his church and visiting with him.
To honor Ronald's gentle spirit, smile and perform a random act of kindness often. Put on your favorite Hawaiian or party shirt and do something extra fun each Friday, like Ronald did to celebrate Aloha Friday. A tradition he enjoyed after attending his son's wedding in Hawaii. It's the Hawaiian version of Casual Friday which started in 1966.
Ronald firmly believed true treasures lie in heaven and lived by this verse:
Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven. For where your treasure is, there your heart is also.
Matthew 6:19-21
A service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to make contributions in his memory may consider St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan or Rocky Knoll Life Enrichment.
Reg di net auf.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020