Ronald Comins
Ronald Comins

Sheboygan - Ronald Romain Comins, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.

Ron was born on June 28, 1958, in Sheboygan, to Harry and Dorothy (Blanke) Comins. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1976.

Ron was employed at Wilderness Log Cabins, Richardson's, United Feeds Inc., and Feldmann's.

He enjoyed the outdoors and going up north to hunt and fish. Ron was a Sheboygan native who loved hard rolls and brats. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and occasionally an Oakland Raiders fan.

Ron is survived by his two brothers, Clarence Comins of Missouri, Harold (Susie) Comins of Sheboygan, WI; two sisters, Jeannine (John) Deruin of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Maila Comins of Sheboygan, WI; two sister-in-laws, Dolores Comins of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Margie Comins of Howards Grove, WI. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dennis, Stanley, and James Comins; and sister, Adele Trapp.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Comins family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

