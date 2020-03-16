|
Ronald E. Gumm
Sheboygan - Ronald E. Gumm "Barney", 82, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Plymouth. He was born June 15, 1937 in Sheboygan to Herman and Hertha (nee Wilke) Gumm. Ron graduated from North High School in Sheboygan with the Class of 1955. He went on to proudly serve with the National Guard.
On December 27, 1958 he was united in marriage to Ann Brunnbauer at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on August 18, 1996.
Ron retired from Alliant Energy with over 25 years of service. Later, he worked for Brantmeier Ford for a number of years.
He was a 45 year member of the Sports Car Clubs of America, and a Sheboygan County Fair Stockholder. An avid racing fan, Ron spent a lot of time at Road America working on the grid and crewing for his nephew, Mike Froh.
Ron is survived by his children; Anne (Brad) Heim of Ada, Anita (Frank) Von der Puetten of Sheboygan, and Richard (Katherine) Gumm of Sheboygan, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann, great-granddaughter Genevieve Isabel, sisters Geraldine Froh and Beatrice Schlafke, brother-in-law and close friend Robert "Bucky" Brunnbauer.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan, with Rev. Lorri Steward officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00PM at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Ron's name towards Alzheimer's research and support.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Rocky Knoll and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020