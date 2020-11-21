Ronald E. Heinen
Sheboygan Falls - Ronald E. Heinen, a Pine Haven resident, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a short battle with COVID-19. He was 84 years old.
Ronald was born on November 22, 1935, in Town of Lima to Edward and Jenieve (nee Voskuil) Heinen. He graduated from Oostburg High School in 1954. He later went on to study agriculture, and became a certified welder in 1967. Ron ran a dairy farm from 1971 until his retirement in 2000.
On January 11, 1956, Ronald married Ione Pietenpol in the Town of Lima. The couple celebrated 52 years together, before Ione passed away in 2008.
He was a member of Gibbsville Reformed Church, where he was an elder and served on the150th anniversary committee, as well as various other committees. He also was a member of the Holstein Association where he was a former President of the Board, the Oostburg Civil Defense, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheboygan Co., Sheboygan Co. Geneology Society, the Sheboygan Co. Historical Society and 4-H where he had been a leader. He loved Model-T cars, restoring antique tractors and cars, field work and fixing machinery, geneology and doing photography for his church and other organizations.
Ronald is survived by his children: Sandy (Jan) Huenink of Cedar Grove, Karen (Martin) Voskuil of Oostburg and James (Mary) Heinen of Sheboygan Falls. He is further survived by seven grandchildren: Doug Huenink, Carla (Brandon) Woepse, Shannon (Jordan) Van Ess, Brett (Elaina) Voskuil, Ben (Debbie) Heinen, Brad (Laura) Heinen, Greg (Elizabeth) Heinen; 12 great-grandchildren: Lane and Berkley Woepse, Finley, Graham, Emry and Ford Van Ess, Lydia and Hayden Voskuil, Kinsley and Aubrey Heinen, Silas Heinen and one on the way; two sisters, Alice (Steve) Dann of St. Cloud, Linda (Mike) Toppins of Plymouth; brother Dale (Bev) Heinen of New Holstein; sisters-in-law, Carol Debbink of Sheboygan Falls and Mary Pietenpol of South Haven, MI; brother-in-law, Dale (Sarah) Pietenpol of Waukesha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Ione, parents Edward and Jenieve, step-father Edwin Ten Haken, parents-in-law Archie and Irene Pietenpol, and brothers-in-law Glenn Pietenpol and Paul Debbink.
Private family services will be held, and Ronald will be laid to rest at Hingham Cemetery beside Ione.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank Pastors David Van Dixhorn and Lynell Friesen for their compassionate care, friendship and visits for the last few years.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Heinen family with arrangements.