Ronald E. Wilke
Sheboygan - Ronald E. Wilke, 92, of Sheboygan, was called to his eternal resting place on February 13, 2020 surrounded by family and military veterans.
Ronald was born to Erwin Sr. and Florence (Rumney) Wilke on April 28, 1927. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1946. On September 16, 1950, he was united in marriage with Shirley M. Trempe at Zion Ev. Covenant Church. Ronald worked at Rway Furniture as a cost accountant until his retirement.
Ronald was a devoted father, loving grandfather and proud great grandfather, survived by his children: Sharon (Jack) Froelich of Appleton and Dale Wilke of Sheboygan; granddaughter Jessica (Cory) Schroeder of Sheboygan and their children Kylie, Jacksen and Brantley; He is further survived by brother Erwin Wilke of Sheboygan, nephew Paul Wilke (Donna), Wayne Wilke (Grace), nieces Ellen Ward, Sheila (Jon) Sargent, Lisa (Kevin) Christensen and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley of 69 years, son Phillip and brother William Wilke.
A lifelong member of Zion Covenant Church, Ronald was active in the consistory for many years. As a former boy scout, his service extended to Zion Camp Akela, refurbishing this facility for groups interested in scouting and camping. Ronald loved fireworks, parades, spending time at the cottage on Lake Mary, concerts, family trips, cheering on Wisconsin sports teams, and most of all enjoying life with family and friends. Ronald would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and was always in the stands supporting his family, even just weeks ago watching his great granddaughter's dance.
As part of the greatest generation, Ronald was a member of the United States Army, proudly serving in WWII. One of his fondest memories was participating in the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight WI and a few years later visiting Washington DC with his family to visit the memorials and watch the Fourth of July fireworks over the Lincoln Memorial.
Memorials are suggested to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight or Zion Covenant Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Pastor Chris McKnight will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Ronald will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
A special thank you to the Sharon Richardson Hospice staff. Although our time was very short, your loving care and support is much appreciated.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020