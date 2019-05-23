|
|
Ronald Fenner
Plymouth - Ronald "Ronnie" Fenner went home to his Heavenly Father, his warm, comfortable room waiting for him. He passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning (May 22, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with his family by his side.
He was born on January 12, 1939, a son of the late Reinhold and Leona (Witthuhn) Fenner.
He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1956.
Ronnie joined the United States Navy and served 4 years, much of it in the Mediterranean Sea.
On Mary 12, 1962, he married the girl who was wise enough to say yes, Sandra Kaestner.
Ronnie worked various jobs then settled in at Plastics Engineering Company for 29 years, before becoming disabled. He suffered chronic pain, Parkinson's, and renal failure, which he dealt with amazingly with courage and perseverance. His belief was that someone else was suffering more than him.
He loved his church, St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Ronnie served on the church council, many committees, and 30 years teaching Sunday School. He was also employed there part time for many years as a custodian.
Ronnie enjoyed reading, card club, feeding birds, road trips, collecting shot glasses, and using his old FARMALL tractor for doing chores, all taking second place to spending time with his cherished grandchildren and all family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife: Sandy of 57 years; Children: Christopher (Carrie) Fenner and Sarah (Craig) Thiel; Grandchildren: Noah Fenner, Elizabeth Thiel, Tyler Fenner, Samantha Thiel, Veronica Thiel, and Justin Thiel. Also calling him grandpa are Ciara Trunnell, Damian Kline, and their mother, Connie Kline.
He is furthered survived by his brothers: Gerald (Kathy) Fenner and Neal (Linda) Fenner; Sisters: Kathleen Lesperance and Virginia Stauber; Mother-in-law: Nelda Kaestner; Sisters and brothers-in-law: Diane Kaestner (Terry Provencher), Dan Bechard, Rosemary Fenner; and many more family members, including many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Brother: Leroy; Father-in-law: Earl Kaestner; and Brothers and sisters-in-law: John Lesperance, Emil Stauber, and Virginia Bechard.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (May 25, 2019) at 12:00 Noon at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Pastor Elizabeth Jaeger will officiate. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the CHURCH on Saturday (May 25) from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ron's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Ron.
And now, Dad to our children, Grandpa to our grandchildren and my beloved husband, we blow each other a kiss, put them in our hearts and you are free to row, row, row your boat into heavenly peace.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 23, 2019