Ronald "Ron" Feustel
Sheboygan - Ronald A. Feustel, age 77 of Sheboygan passed away at his home early Saturday morning on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born February 6, 1943 in Sheboygan to the late Roman and Dorothy (Bisson) Feustel. Ron was united in marriage to the former Mary Jetzer at Holy Name Catholic Church, they celebrated 56 years together. He was a truck driver for over 40 years. Ron enjoyed coffee with his longtime friends and brothers, and was an avid Packer fan.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary, children Ann (David) Hilpertshauser of Sheboygan, Laura Wiemann of Sheboygan, Ronald (Pamela) Feustel of Ashland, WI, grandchildren James Wiemann of Cleveland, WI, Katie (fiancé Jason Epstein) Moore of St. Cloud, FL, Sara (Ken) Schmidt of Holyoke, MN, Shane (Peyton) Feustel of Seymour, WI, 3 great-grandchildren and one more due in May. Ronald is also survived by his brothers and sisters Jerome (Doris) Feustel, Joseph (Karen) Feustel, Janet (Allen) Wendland, Erma (Keneth) Ramm, Mary (Ross) Baldock, Mark (Virginia) Feustel, Michael Feustel, brothers-in-law Garry Schomberg and Bobby Jetzer, sister-in-law Anita Jetzer and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, sister Theresa Schomberg, father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Janet Jetzer and a brother-in-law John Jetzer.
In accordance with Ron's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Ron's family would like to thank Dr. Steven Mark Bettag, MD and all the staff, and the Sharon S. Richardson Home Hospice team for their care and compassion.
