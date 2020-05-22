|
Ronald "Freddy" Griessmeyer
Sheboygan - Ronald Griessmeyer was born on March 3, 1944 and passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 76. He attended local schools and graduated from South High School with the class of 1962. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. During his working years he was a truck driver for Sadoff Iron and Metal. Ronald was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing with his boys and spending time with his fishing buddies, hunting, bowling and spending time with his family at the cottage.
Ronald is survived by his sons, Gary (Danna) Griessmeyer and Kyle (Angie) Griessmeyer; stepdaughters, Mikki (Tom) Payne, Marcie (Scott) Holler and Melissa (Brad) Enders; grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Malik, Kody, Anthony, Kenzie, Alex, Shauna and Brady; siblings, Roy (Jan) Griessmeyer and Joel (Julie) Griessmeyer and brother-in-law, Larry Harmelink. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Dorothy Griessmeyer; significant other, Carol Thimmig; brother, Kerry Griessmeyer; sister, Karen Harmelink and granddaughter, Olivia Holler.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Due to current public health concerns, a private family service will be held.
