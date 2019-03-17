|
Ronald H. Hummitzsch
Kohler - Ronald H. Hummitzsch, 86, of Kohler, went to his Heavenly home, surrounded by his family and friends, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born May 17, 1932 in Sheboygan to Harry Alfred and Wilma Agnes (Herwig) Hummitzsch. Ron graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1950. He then went on to proudly serve with the US Navy for 22 years obtaining the rank of Builder Senior Chief, retiring on September 30, 1980. On September 21, 1957 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Wachter at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sheboygan
Ron enjoyed playing football and having quite the high school career. He went on to try out for the NY Giants. Ron worked in the recruiting stations in both Sheboygan and Green Bay for 18 years. He was a member of the Bricklayers Union, working independently as a stone mason until his retirement in 1997. One of his favorite projects was helping to lay the stone at the Club House at Whistling Straights. Following his retirement, he worked in outside sales for Ebenreiter Lumber Co., later Richardson Lumber Co. and Fleet Farm in the Building Department. Having a strong faith Ron was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kohler where he served in various positions. He was a member of VFW post 9156, the Old Timers Baseball Assoc., various Golf Leagues, and he was one of the founders of T.R.E.A.
Ron loved spending time together with family and friends. His stories and jokes brought a smile or "groan" to many over the years. He was also a passionate Wisconsin sports fans following the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Milwaukee Bucks. As a proud grandpa, Ron always made it a point to attend his grandkids events whenever possible. He also enjoyed spending time with his special Old English Sheep dogs, especially Quincy. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, MaryAnn Hummitzsch, daughter, Linda (Mark) Papcke of Grafton, son, David Hummitzsch of Sheboygan, granddaughter, Tara Papcke, grandson Andy Papcke, and his beloved granddog Quincy. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Orval Hummitzsch, and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Bethany Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Kohler, with Rev. Robert Steele officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan. Also again on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, or VFW Post 9156 in Ronald's name.
The family would like to personally thank the staff at Prairie Crossing, St. Nicholas Hospital, Aurora Hospital in Grafton, and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care given to Ron on his journey home.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 17, 2019