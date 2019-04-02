|
Oostburg - Ronald Ivan Hesselink, 86, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Ron was born on May 14, 1932, in Gibbsville, to Irvin and Marie (Verhulst) Hesselink. Ron attended Oostburg High School. On July 7, 1950, Ron married Margaret Lukens in the Town of Holland. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2014. Ron drove truck for Krier Foods for over 50 years.
Ron was a member of First Reformed Church in Oostburg, where he served as elder and sang in the church choir. Ron enjoyed billiards, golf, and playing sheepshead.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Mary " Mame" (Roger) Oonk of Oostburg; son, Gary (Carol) Hesselink of Oostburg; five grandchildren, Jeff (Tricia) Oonk, Ryan (Amanda) Oonk, Eric (Kristen) Hesselink, Tannie (Tyler) Holschbach, and Jenna (Wesley) Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annette Pamperin, and Jane (Gary) Jensema; three brothers, Vilas Hesselink, Mark (Barb) Hesselink, and John (Kay) Hesselink; and special friend, EJ Caljouw. Ron is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Hesselink; sister, Carolyn (Eddie) Meyer; brother, Carl (Pat) Hesselink; parents-in-law, George and Cynthia Lukens; brother-in-law, Ed Pamperin and four sisters-in-law, Ellen Hesselink, Marian (Lawrence) Bosman, Arlene (Oscar) Robinson, and Lenore (Richard "Chip") Lemkuil.
A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First Reformed Church in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. A burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery in the Town of Holland.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-8 pm and again on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the CHURCH, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 2, 2019