Ronald J. "Winkie" Ziegelbauer
Sheboygan Falls - Ronald J. "Winkie" Ziegelbauer, 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, December 16, 2019. Winkie courageously battled cancer for the last six months of his life with the help of his daughter and caretaker, Dawn.
Winkie was born on September 13, 1937, in Sheboygan, WI to Edwin and Arline (Schmidt) Ziegelbauer. He served his country honorably in the US Army. On October 11, 1958, Winkie married Judith Zastrow in Sheboygan. Together they had seven children.
His creativity and talents enabled Winkie to build anything. He was a jack of all trades and found joy in creating. He especially enjoyed building racecars and racing them at various tracks locally. He was truly one of a kind.
Winkie is survived by his three daughters, Wendy (Jeff Tauscheck) Conto, Dawn (Eddy) Beyersdorf and Tracy (Robert) Ramminger; two sons, Thomas Ziegelbauer and Daniel Ziegelbauer; sister, Darla Schmahl; brother, David Ziegelbauer; sister-in-law, Marlys Ziegelbauer; twelve grandchildren, Cory (Danny Danner) Conto, Andrea (Karen) Radebaugh, Elizabeth Conto, Joseph Clatt, Tyler (Trenna Eldridge) Ramminger, Trista Ramminger, Rebeckah Ramminger, Tera Ziegelbauer, Cassie Ziegelbauer, Zachary Ziegelbauer, Eston Ziegelbauer, Aida Ziegelbauer; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Finley; the mother of his children, Judith Ziegelbauer; and several nieces and nephews.
Winkie was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Arline; infant twins, daughter Jacque and son Mark; two brothers, Edwin (Constance) Ziegelbauer and James Ziegelbauer; and two infant grandchildren, Kristin and Nicholas Conto
Private services for family will be held.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
Winkie's family would like to offer a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
