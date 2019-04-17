Services
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN 55947
(507) 895-2518
Ronald Fischer
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN 55947
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN 55947
Ronald Joseph Fischer


Ronald Joseph Fischer

Sheboygan - Ronald Joseph Fischer, 91 of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born March 19, 1928 in Sheboygan, Wis., and later moved to La Crescent. He married Jean Barber in Sheboygan on August 6, 1949.

Ron is survived by his son, Thomas Fischer; daughter, Lisa Fischer; grandchildren, Taysa Fischer and Tyler Fischer; and special friend and significant other, Deb Strittmater. Ron is also survived by one brother, David (Bev) Fischer; brother-in-Law, Jim (Linda) Barber; and special buddy, Tandi, Ron's Shih Tzu dog.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his mother, Helen; father, John; and brother, Jack.

Ron worked for G. Heileman Brewing Company for many years and was most proud to be the La Crosse Brewery Plant Manager for many years once receiving the Company's Top Gun award. He loved gathering with family and friends for a day at the lake, hunting in the woods, boating on the river, or on the golf course as he greatly enjoyed the outdoors.

The family would like to thank the many special doctors and staff that Ron met in his medical journey through Gundersen Health Systerm. The most recent and longest care given by Dr. John Udell, Dr. Brian Sieck, Dr. Sumaiya Siddiqi and Dr. Kumari Usha. We would also like to give special thanks to the many doctors, nurses and staff we met who provided his most recent care in the CCU and Medical & Oncology 6th floor, and to Sherri Reutlinger in palliative care who gave us special care and guidance.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17th, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent. Rev. Mike Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday. Memorials can be given in Ron's memory to Gundersen Health System, specifically for the Renal or Cardiology Depts., or to La Crescent Animal Rescue. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2019
