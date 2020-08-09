Ronald Klitzkie
Random Lake - Ronald Charles Klitzkie, 76, of Random Lake, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Gables on the Pond.
Ron was born on September 2, 1943, in Elkhorn, WI to LeRoy and Winifred (Douglas) Klitzkie. He was a graduate of Whitewater High School in 1961. He then attended the University of WI - Whitewater where he graduated with his Bachelor's degree in 1967. Ron attended University of WI - La Crosse where he graduated with his Master's degree in 1973.
On July 11, 1964, Ronald married Bonnie Holmes in Milton, WI. Ron was a librarian for 5 years at Kickapoo High School in Viola, WI before moving to Random Lake in 1973, where he was a librarian and Media Specialist until his retirement in 2003.
He was a member of St. John UCC in Random Lake, Lions International from 1968 until 2020, WEMA, and Random Lake Village Library Board. He enjoyed umpiring high school baseball and softball, starting track meets and cross country, keeping clock for football, basketball, and wrestling. He enjoyed attending Badger Bowl games and traveling to see Presidential libraries.
Ron is survived by his wife, Bonnie Klitzkie, WI; daughter, Penny (John Sullivan) Klitzkie; son, Nick (Becky) Klitzkie; four grandchildren, Megan, Jack, Joslyn, Parker; two brothers, Terry (Phyllis) Klitzkie, Donald (Chris) Klitzkie; sister, Linda (Jim) Hoelzel; two sister-in-laws, Georgia Klitzkie, Janice Foreman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Winifred and brother, Douglas Klitzkie.
A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. John's UCC in Random Lake in the outdoor pavilion that is south of the church with Pastor Ann Utke officiating. Proper COVID precautions and guidelines are required to be followed including social distancing wearing face masks.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. John's UCC's outdoor pavilion on Saturday, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Ron Klitzkie Memorial Service" Facebook group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/klitzkie
Family would like to extend a special thanks to all the dedicated health care specialists at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Gables on the Pond.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a food pantry of your choice or St. John's UCC in Random Lake.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Klitzkie family with arrangements.