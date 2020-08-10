1/
Ronald Klitzkie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Klitzkie

Random Lake - Ronald Charles Klitzkie, 76, of Random Lake, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Gables on the Pond.

A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. John's UCC in Random Lake in the outdoor pavilion that is south of the church with Pastor Ann Utke officiating. Proper COVID precautions and guidelines are required to be followed including social distancing wearing face masks.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. John's UCC's outdoor pavilion on Saturday, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Ron Klitzkie Memorial Service" Facebook group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/klitzkie.

For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.wenigfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Dear Bonnie. So very sorry for your loss. Ron was a wonderful man. Please accept my condolences. Tricia Clark
Tricia Clark
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved