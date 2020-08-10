Ronald Klitzkie
Random Lake - Ronald Charles Klitzkie, 76, of Random Lake, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Gables on the Pond.
A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. John's UCC in Random Lake in the outdoor pavilion that is south of the church with Pastor Ann Utke officiating. Proper COVID precautions and guidelines are required to be followed including social distancing wearing face masks.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. John's UCC's outdoor pavilion on Saturday, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Ron Klitzkie Memorial Service" Facebook group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/klitzkie
