Ronald Klumb
Green Bay - Ronald L. Klumb, 68, passed away at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019, into the Lord's arms with his family by his side.
He was born June 25, 1951, in Sheboygan to the late Harold and Lorraine (Kading) Klumb. After graduating from Sheboygan South in 1969, Ron served in the U.S. Navy, both in the reserves and in active duty until his honorable discharge in 1981. On April 8, 1972, he married Susan L. Beyer and they had two children. Ron retired from Georgia-Pacific, having worked for the company from when it was American Can. After retiring from the mill, he worked at CyberWorks. He enjoyed working in his vegetable and flower gardens, reading, and attending the events that his grandchildren participated in. A man of faith, Ron served as an usher at Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; two children, Matthew (Angela) Klumb and Nicole (Jeff) DelMarcelle; four grandchildren, Ellie, Sydney and Jace Klumb and Chaz DelMarcelle; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara and Peter Beyer; brothers, Dennis (Denise) Klumb and Rick (Laura) Klumb; a sister-in-law, Kathy Klumb; a brother-in-law, Dan (Karen) Beyer; cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Gary Klumb and a brother-in-law, John Beyer.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry St., Green Bay. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. David Hatch and Rev. Ros Schultz officiating. Military Honors will conclude the service. Inurnment will be at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund has been established.
Thank you to the many doctors at UW Health and Froedtert and his nurse Bobbi at Heartland Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019