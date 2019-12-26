|
|
Ronald Knoener
Plymouth - Ronald C. Knoener, age 72, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019, after a short and valiant fight with cancer.
He was born on May 11, 1947, to Elmer and Verna (Wipperman) Knoener. He attended a two room school house in rural Sheboygan County in his youth and grew up speaking German. He attended Sheboygan schools through middle school and high school, graduated from Lakeland College with a degree in Music Education in 1969 and earned a Masters degree in Music Education from VanderCook College of Music in 1980.
Ron had a well-known passion for music. He played euphonium and percussion, was a school band director for many years, helped manage the music store Dreams Unlimited in Plymouth, participated in numerous community bands, composed and arranged over a hundred pieces of music for many different instrumental groupings, and mentored countless students, friends, and family members to play, appreciate, and love music.
Ron also had devotion to his family and friends. On July 24, 1971, Ron married Diane Michler and together they had three daughters. Ron and Diane shared in several avocations including civil war reenactments and church choir. Through those activities as well as through teaching and music, Ron touched the hearts of so many with his outreach, his loyalty, and his humor.
He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include: Wife: Diane (clarinet and audience); Three daughters and their significant others: Lori Knoener (tuba and piano)/Scott Straub (trombone), Kristin Knoener (oboe) / Nathan Gingerich (oboe) and Rachel Knoener (trombone) / M'Bark Baddouh (aspiring banjo player); Grandson: Julian Straub (piano); Sister; Donna Mae Ringel (cornet and piano) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday (December 28, 2019) at 3:00 P.M. at the First Congregational UCC in Plymouth. Rev. Kristal Klemme (french horn, oboe, & piano), Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Saturday (Dec. 28) at the CHURCH from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jerry Young Tuba and Euphonium Scholarship at the UWEC Foundation, PO Box 4004 Eau Claire, WI 54702.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019