Kiel - Ronald "Ron" M. Werdeo, 85, of Kiel passed away Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.



He was born November 13, 1934 in Fond du Lac County, son of the late Mathew and Helen (Wendel) Werdeo. Ron was a graduate of Kiel High School class of 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his Country from 1954 to 1957 reaching the rank of Sergeant serving in Korea.



On April 29, 1961 he married the love of his life, Darlene Schmitt, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel. He was employed at the Kohler Co. before he became the parts manager at Vogel Chevrolet Kiel, retiring after 30+ years. He was an active member of SS. Peter and Paul Church, past President of the Home School Association, served on the Parish Council, previous Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 5539, St. Joseph the Worker, and 4th Degree member of Assembly No. 1204 Sheboygan, past member of the Kiel Fish and Game, past Vice President of the Green Bay Zone of Parts Managers.



Ron's greatest treasure was his family. He enjoyed traveling to nearly every State in the Union including Alaska and Hawaii. Ron was always ready for a good game of Sheepshead, enjoyed watching the birds, woodworking, and was never very far from his kindle or an episode of Bonanza.



He is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Wendy (Nicholas) Nett, Melissa Werdeo and Tammy Sue Werdeo; his two grandsons Nicholas (Victoria) Nett, Anthony (Lauren) Nett, and three Great Grandchildren, Aleksander, Veronika, and Friedrich Nett. He is further survived by his brothers Bob (Arlene) Werdeo, Ken (Kathy) Werdeo, sister Barb Marx and sister-in-laws Rose Ann Werdeo and Jo Ann Werdeo, Janice (Ron) Gilbertson, Meg Schmitt, Brother-in-laws John Schmitt, Tom (JoAnne) Schmitt, Tim (Suzanne) Schmitt and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Ron joins his son, Jesse, after 47 years and was also preceded in death by his sister Jeanette (Alvin) Strickland, brothers Elmer Werdeo and Dan Werdeo, In-laws Clarence Marx, Beverly (John) Wydner, Jim Schmitt, and Melody Schmitt.



A private Mass and Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.



The family would like to thank Dr. Deubler and his staff; Amy, Laura and Trish at the DaVita Dialysis Center in Chilton; and the wonderful staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls. Special thank you to his dear friend Al for always being there for him.



We will always remember Ron's daily words to us "Not to worry, everything will work out."









