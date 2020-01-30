|
Ronald "Ron" Miller
Sheboygan - Ronald Miller was born on April 1, 1936 and passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 83. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1955. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Marica Dunn on April 12, 1969 in Sheboygan. During his working years, Ron was a routeman for Vasselos and Art Imig's and later worked at Convenient Video. He was a former member of the Elks where he headed the Citizen of the Year Committee. Ron was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church where he served as head usher. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Sy Lake, fishing, kayaking, photography and had a love for nature, especially hummingbirds and eagles.
Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marcia; sisters-in-law, Lois (Bob) Maxfield and Shirley (Lee) Entringer; brother-in-law, Bill Dunn; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Terri) Miller, Debbie (Scot) Moenning, Kathy (Tom) Wensink and Shelly (Jeff) Moenning; niece-in-law, Ann Reinbacher and many other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Helen Miller; brother, LeRoy (Vivian) and nephew, Kerry Miller.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 823 Union Ave., Sheboygan, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Ron.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020