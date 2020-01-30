Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Ron" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Ron" Miller Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Miller

Sheboygan - Ronald Miller was born on April 1, 1936 and passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 83. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1955. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Marica Dunn on April 12, 1969 in Sheboygan. During his working years, Ron was a routeman for Vasselos and Art Imig's and later worked at Convenient Video. He was a former member of the Elks where he headed the Citizen of the Year Committee. Ron was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church where he served as head usher. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Sy Lake, fishing, kayaking, photography and had a love for nature, especially hummingbirds and eagles.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marcia; sisters-in-law, Lois (Bob) Maxfield and Shirley (Lee) Entringer; brother-in-law, Bill Dunn; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Terri) Miller, Debbie (Scot) Moenning, Kathy (Tom) Wensink and Shelly (Jeff) Moenning; niece-in-law, Ann Reinbacher and many other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Helen Miller; brother, LeRoy (Vivian) and nephew, Kerry Miller.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 823 Union Ave., Sheboygan, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Ron.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now