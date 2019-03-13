Ronald Patrick Wilke Sr.



Sheboygan - Ronald Wilke was born on March 17, 1945 and passed away on March 8, 2019 at the age of 73. He went to Sturgeon Bay High School and graduated with the class of 1963. Ronald then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. On July 29, 1967 he was united in marriage with Geraldine Ketelhut at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. During his working years he was employed by the Kohler Company and worked in the brass division for 40 years until his retirement in 2009. Many days Ronald could be found tending to his garden and mowing the lawn on the acreage he owned or feeding his pheasants, wild squirrels and watching the deer. There was never a day you would leave his home without getting some vegetable to take with you or seeing some sort of wildlife. Ronald also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool in his earlier years. He loved a good game of cards, especially Rummy. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan as well as the #1 fan of his sons playing baseball and watching his grandchildren playing sports growing up.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Geraldine; sons, Ronald (Renee) Wilke of Sheboygan and Randy (Patricia) Wilke of Winneconne; grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan, Taylor and Remington and brothers, Lawrence Wilke of Pulaski, Bill Christensen of Sturgeon Bay and Jim (Diane) Christensen of Sturgeon Bay. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Esther Wilke.



No formal services will be held but there will be a Celebration of Life held at Klemme's Wagon Wheel, 120 S. Wisconsin Dr., Howards Grove, on Saturday, March 16th from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sheboygan A's are appreciated.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary