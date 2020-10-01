1/
Ronald Sauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Sauer

Sheboygan Falls - Ronald Sauer, age 84, of Sheboygan Falls, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Azura of Sheboygan. Survivors include two sons, Bill and Steve Sauer; step-daughter, Debbie (Bob) Wilhelm; step-son, Dan (Dawn) Jolin, brother Fred "Butch" (Donna) Sauer; step-niece Cheryl (Jay) Carlson; sister Muriel Perko; nephews Craig and Scott (Chris) Perko, "favorite niece" Shari Perko and his beloved lap cat, Alfie. He was the proud grandfather of Jennifer, April, John, Jacob, Carly and Casey and great grandchildren Beau and MaKenna. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna, brother in laws Fred and Frank and the love of his life, JoAnn, his wife of 42 years. He will be dearly missed by other relatives and friends, especially his best friends Dan and Joan.

Ronald was employed at Van Horn Auto in Plymouth as a mechanic until his retirement. He was an avid woodworker and made many beautiful furniture pieces for friends and family. He enjoyed attending races at Road America and especially enjoyed his weekly visits with his friend "Dan, Dan the body man," where they talked trash, took things apart (and sometimes fixed them) and debated the universe.

In accordance with Ronald's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association https//www.alz.org/wi/donate or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to Jami and all of the staff at Azura, as well as special caregiver Tanya, for the compassion and care that was given to Ronald and JoAnn.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved