Ronald Sauer
Sheboygan Falls - Ronald Sauer, age 84, of Sheboygan Falls, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Azura of Sheboygan. Survivors include two sons, Bill and Steve Sauer; step-daughter, Debbie (Bob) Wilhelm; step-son, Dan (Dawn) Jolin, brother Fred "Butch" (Donna) Sauer; step-niece Cheryl (Jay) Carlson; sister Muriel Perko; nephews Craig and Scott (Chris) Perko, "favorite niece" Shari Perko and his beloved lap cat, Alfie. He was the proud grandfather of Jennifer, April, John, Jacob, Carly and Casey and great grandchildren Beau and MaKenna. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna, brother in laws Fred and Frank and the love of his life, JoAnn, his wife of 42 years. He will be dearly missed by other relatives and friends, especially his best friends Dan and Joan.
Ronald was employed at Van Horn Auto in Plymouth as a mechanic until his retirement. He was an avid woodworker and made many beautiful furniture pieces for friends and family. He enjoyed attending races at Road America and especially enjoyed his weekly visits with his friend "Dan, Dan the body man," where they talked trash, took things apart (and sometimes fixed them) and debated the universe.
In accordance with Ronald's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
https//www.alz.org/wi/donate or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Jami and all of the staff at Azura, as well as special caregiver Tanya, for the compassion and care that was given to Ronald and JoAnn.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com