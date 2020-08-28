Ronald Schmit
Fredonia - Ronald C. Schmit passed away peacefully at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was 83 years old. Ron was born in the Town of Belgium on November 2, 1936 to Ralph and Emma (Nee Mueller) Schmit.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Diana of 57 years, devoted father of: Ken Schmit, Karen (Keith Sargeant) Schmit, Ron "Skip" (Sharon) Schmit, Vicki (Chris) Wenzel, Chuck (Amy) Schmit and Patrick (Tracey) Schmit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel 5303 County Road B Belgium, Wisconsin 53004. Father Gideon Buya will preside. Ron's family will receive visitors from 9:30 AM until 12:00 Noon at the Eernisse Funeral Home 1600 West Grand Avenue Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 on Friday, September 4, 2020. Ron will be laid to rest during a private family interment at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Fredonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family and will be sent to several charities that were close to Ron's heart. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.