Ronald W. Hartmann
Sheboygan - Ronald W. Hartman, age 78, died peacefully on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehab Center, where he resided for the past 4 years.
Ronnie was born on February 8, 1941, to the late Arwin and Frieda (Zimmermann) Hartman in the Town of Meeme. Ronnie started his career as a farmer, assisting on the family farm, he then worked at RCS in Sheboygan for many years. Ronnie enjoyed riding his bicycle in his early years; he owned numerous ones. He also enjoyed fixing them. Ronnie also enjoyed anything to do with tractors. He always looked forward to annual the Steam Engine Show in Chilton with his brother Merlin. Ronnie also looked forward to his days when he could go bowling.
Ronnie is survived by his sister: Irene Grunow, Sheboygan and brother: Gerald (Sharon) Hartman, Manitowoc. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Elroy (Janice) Hartman, Merlin Hartman, sister: Doris (Merlin) DeSmidt and brother-in-law: Frederick Grunow.
Funeral Services for Ronnie will be held 11:00AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street) Kiel. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Greg Whelton of St. John's UCC, Sheboygan. A visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019