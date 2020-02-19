|
Ronald W. Koeppe
Oostburg - Ronald W. Koeppe, 71, of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Ron was born on October 26, 1948, in Sheboygan, WI to Wallace and Margaret (Neerhof) Koeppe. He attended Oostburg High School.
On October 11, 2006, Ron married Anne Dolfin. Ron was employed as a Truck Driver for 43 years until his retirement in 2012. During that time, he visited all 48 US continental states.
He was a member of Hingham Reformed Church. Ron was very proud of his military service and was honored with a Pinning Ceremony to commemorate his service in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Ron received a Purple Heart for wounds he received during his service. He enjoyed socializing with people, feeding the local wildlife, woodworking, the company of his cat, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, classic cars and trucks, and telling a good story.
Ron is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Michael Koeppe; daughter, Kathy Miller; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Amber Lilyquist) Koeppe, Shauna Kappers, Natasha Kappers, Eric Eckola and Dylan Lane; two sisters, Mary Koeppe and Nancy (Bill) Bruckbauer; and other extended family members.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Margaret.
A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at Hingham Reformed Church with Pastor Ken Moberg officiating. A burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Saturday, at the CHURCH from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in Ron's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Ron's family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Bettag and his staff, the 4th floor nurses at St. Nicholas Hospital and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community hospice for their compassionate care.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Koeppe family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020