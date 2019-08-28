|
Ronald W. Thimmig
Sheboygan - Ronald W. Thimmig, 79, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at home. Ronald was born May 9, 1940, in Sheboygan, to the late Waldemar and Gertrude (Sonneman) Thimmig. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School and Lakeland College. Ronald served his country in the United States Marine Corps, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. Ronald was employed as a teacher at Elkhart Lake High School and was a substitute teacher various Sheboygan Schools. He also was employed by the Sheel Company, where he sold car seats and in construction prior to his retirement.
Ronald enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing. He owned property up north where he raised apple trees and shared the apples with friends and family. Ronald was a very generous man, especially to his family, friends and care givers. He suffered with renal failure, which he dealt with amazingly with courage and perseverance. He believed someone else was suffering more than him.
Survivors include his two sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Renzelman, Sheboygan and Darlene (Charlie) Heusterberg; 3 nieces and 1 nephew, Terry (Patrick Gerhold) Renzelman, Denise (Philip) Aigner, Jon Renzelman and Julie (Kurt) Schmidt; three great nieces and two great nephews; Emily (Brennan) Fricke, Nola (Jason) Davis, Abby Weeden, Dr. Nate Aigner and Dylan Schmidt
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Thimmig and an infant sister, Rose.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church (1127 Eisner Avenue, Sheboygan) with Rev. Adam Barkley officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the church, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Military Honors to follow. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.
A memorial fund has been established for Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 28, 2019