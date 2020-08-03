Rosa I. Martinez
Sheboygan - Rosa I. Martinez, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1959 in Laredo, TX to Manuel and Inocencia Ramirez. Rosa graduated from Beaver Dam High School and received her Associate Degree in computer programming from Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam.
Rosa was united in marriage to Juan Martinez. She worked for HSA Bank in Sheboygan as a call center representative. Family was Rosa's pride and joy, she cherished spending time with them creating lasting memories. She also enjoyed listening to Tejano music, going to dances, and shopping. Rosa loved all those close to her and was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rosa is survived by her husband Juan, daughter, Jasmin (Robert Heady) Martinez and their children; Angel Amador, Alejandro Heady, and Airyona Heady, son, Marcos (Itzchel Garza-Martinez) Martinez, Stepson, Juan Martinez Jr., stepdaughter, Adriana (Meliton) Mata, and their children; Mia and Marcello Mata, stepson, Isaac (Cynthia) Martinez, and two sisters, Ana Villegas and Lilia Valls, She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, sister Leticia Escajeda, brothers; Fernando Ramierz, Gilberto Ramirez, and Ramiro Paez, and by her stepdaughter, Bobbie Jo Martinez.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the 3K ICU team at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for all the care and attention that was given to Rosa. They appreciate you risking your lives for their beloved mother.
Private family services were held.
