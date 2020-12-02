Rosa L. CruzLawrence, MA - Rosa L. Cruz, 63, longtime educator, community organizer, and grassroots advocate of Lawrence, MA passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 25th, 2020 at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan, WI.She was born on Sept 22nd, 1957 in New York City, NY and was the daughter of the late Jose Laureano and Felicita Mojica. Throughout her life, education has been a driving passion of hers. Rosa graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1975, but she continued to pursue higher education for decades afterwards, amassing credentials and degrees from John Jay College, Franklin Pierce College, and the University of North Carolina.Her professional career took several turns with the changing landscape of her interests, opportunities, and family obligations, but she found her calling within the Lawrence educational system. Rosa taught in several elementary and high school classrooms, all the while helping with several extracurricular outreach programs as an advocate for enriching the lives of her students as well as the public interests of her fellow Lawrence residents. She went on to spearhead several progressive efforts in the area through her work at the LARE Program, her grant writing, her volunteerism at the Local Boys and Girls' club amidst many others.For her tireless efforts, Rosa was held in high esteem among her fellow educators, co-workers, and several political leaders, including state politicians who honored her work and achievements over the breadth of her career. Her fervent drive to give voice and counsel to those that needed it the most was the strongest mark she left. This was as true in her personal life as in her professional one as she was always willing to help friends and family to negotiate any difficult circumstances that arose.In March of 2020, accompanied by her loving husband William Guzman, Rosa embarked upon a new adventure, moving out to Sheboygan, WI to become closer to her son, Christian Cruz, his wife Jennifer, and her only living grandchild, Carson. She wished to be nearby to strengthen her family bonds, but also had several ambitious plans to invest herself into the Sheboygan community just as she had in Lawrence. Her time in Sheboygan garnered many wonderful memories but was cut short by several medical issues that had mounted over the years and finally caught up with her just before Thanksgiving. The news of her passing was met by many with tears and sheer disbelief as she was widely viewed as a woman of strength and indomitable will. Her loss was sorely felt.Family members include her husband William Guzman, four brothers, Antonio Laureano and his wife Germania of Bronx N.Y., Luis Laureano of Bronx, Harry Laureano and his wife Faith of Hollywood FL, Hector Laureano and his wife Lillian of Long Island, N.Y.; two sisters, Carmen Laureano of Bronx, Alba and her husband Robert Waschell of Queens, N.Y.; her 2 sons, Christian Cruz, his wife Jennifer, and grandson Carson of Sheboygan WI, Anthony Cruz of Lawrence, MA; first husband and father of her children John Cruz; daughter-in-law Mayra Delgado Rodriguez, her husband David Rodriguez, daughter Magda Valentine, son Gerihtaniel Valentine, son David Rodriguez, and daughter Jeilianyz Rodriguez; son-in-law William Guzman Jr, his daughters Janalis, Joeana, and sons Nathan, William Jr; long-time close friends, Gloria Matthews of Lawrence, Jenn Auclair, and Julie Kentel, as well as many others.We take some comfort in the faith that she's now spending time with the Cruz Six Pack and other loved ones who preceded her in passing.ARRANGEMENTS: A small private service will be held at Reinbold Novak Funeral Home in Sheboygan WI on Friday, Dec. 4th, 2020 in accordance with Rosa's wishes. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home's website shortly afterwards. If you wish to reach out for a link to view the memorial service, you may contact her son Chris at rosacruzmemorial@gmail.com.The family wishes to express their gratitude to the amazing staff at ASMCC for all the care and compassion they showed to Rosa and her family. She was lovingly cared for by so many doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Liang, Kristy, Jess, Ryan, Jenny, and Chaplain Darren.