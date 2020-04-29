|
Rosa M. Olaiz
Sheboygan - Rosa M. Olaiz, 59, of Sheboygan, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 21, 1961, in Puebla, Puebla, Mexico, to Antonio Alcantar Plaza and Reyna Tinajero Tinajero. She was united in marriage to Mariano Olaiz on February 14, 1980, in Mexico.
Rosa loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a great cook and a great mother to her two sons. Being a devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church, singing in the choir for many years. During that time, Rosa composed religious lyrics for songs, straight from her heart. Rosa also had many other interests like dancing, bowling, drawing, crocheting and watching her favorite soap operas and novelas.
Rosa came to the U.S. ready to make a new life. Upon learning English, she enrolled in a CNA class where she earned her certificate. This accomplishment allowed her a 25 year career working at Sunny Ridge and then Rocky Knoll. She put her heart into caring for the elderly and infirm and was always known to be very kind and supportive in her duties. She retired from Rocky Knoll in 2010.
Rosa is survived by her husband, Mariano Olaiz; her children, Carlos (Chantel) Olaiz and Jorge (April) Olaiz; seven grandchildren, Keara, Alayna, Natalie, Alianna, Ayden, Miyah and Isabella. She is further survived by five sisters, Gullermina, Salud, Gabriela, Susana and Monica; two brothers, Sergio and Jose Luis.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Antonio Alcantar.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Rosa. We also thank everyone for their prayers and sentiments during this difficult time.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services were held. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020